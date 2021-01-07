By DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested over 50 dispatch riders for riding against traffic and violating traffic lights within the city centre.

Director, FCTA Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Alhaji Aliyu Wadata Bodinga, who conducted the arrest in Abuja yesterday, warned that the conduct and activities of dispatch riders in the city would no longer be accepted.

Bodinga revealed that the directorate had received a lot of complaints about the conduct of some dispatch riders within the city, adding that the arrest would continue to serve as deterrence.

“We are here to displayed the dispatch riders that we arrested for either riding against one-way in the city or beating the traffic lights.

“As you may observe that the number of dispatch riders has increased within the city, probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging not only Abuja or Nigeria but the whole world.

“But equally, you can agree with me that their activities and conduct on the road is no longer acceptable,” he said.

He added that the directorate had directed all the violators arrested for riding against traffic and those who disobeyed traffic light to go for emotional evaluation at a recognised hospital in the FCT.

The director said that the enforcement is was a continuous one, adding that all the Area Commands are detailed to ensure that traffic rules and regulations are respected in the city.

Bodinga further disclosed that majority of culprits did not register with the authority as dispatch riders.

He, however, said the the training was free but they would pay fines for their various offences.

Bodinga further said that after the training, the FCTA through the Transportation Secretariat would issue them Abuja Rider Permit but it would be limited to only the areas that motorcycles are allowed to operate.

He added that the rider permit would not allow anybody to ride a motorcycle in areas where it is prohibited by the FCTA.

On his part, the chairman of FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic Management, Mr Ihkaro Attah, lamented that dispatch riders who are allowed to operate in the city are abusing the privilege.