Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished hideouts housing scavengers, prostitutes, criminals, and drug peddlers in notorious hideouts in Wuse Zone 3 in the capital city.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who spoke on behalf of the FCT administration vowed to sustain the exercise to rid the city of all manner of environmental nuisances, adding that such is not acceptable in a dream city.

He said Wuse Zone 3 is the heart of the city and must not be turned into a den of criminals, scavengers, and prostitutes, that in the heart of the city, where there are scavengers, criminals, brothels, and shanties, there are bound to be drug peddlers who sell drugs to them.

Attah said, “When you get there, you see ladies’ ID cards whose bags were stolen, even those of policemen. If we remove this place, they will not have a place to peddle drugs again or use it as a criminal hideout. We kept coming, we kept cleaning, and eventually, they would have to leave the city.

“This is part of our collaborative effort with relevant agencies and the department in FCTA. The coordinator of AMMC, Umar Shuaib, got a petition from the neighborhood and was minuted to my office and we galvanized relevant agencies together as a team and we came here to clear it.

We have cleared it before, but sadly, many of them rebuild it within one or two months.

“We felt so bad that we could see the scavengers in their large numbers returning very quickly, the illegal shops, shanties, and brothels all returning. What we have observed that makes it more painful is that despite FCT minister Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello’s commitment and conviction to keep Abuja clean.

“Many people believe that the holiday season is when the administration will not be doing much work, so they are using it to quickly rebuild to make brisk business. If we do not work towards the end of the year, we will be using a lot of resources to work in January.

“They said that they want to use it to make quick sales during the season, but if we leave it, when January comes, they will say, “January is a tough month.” They want to recover all the money they have spent during the festive season. We are telling them you cannot build this as a rail corridor. You can imagine what happens to a rail corridor if people are building provocatively. It is very disturbing, but we are determined to keep the city clean,” he said.