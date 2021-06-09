Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inaugurated a 15-member committee for the disbursement and monitoring of Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) facilities, which would cater to the health needs of the poor and most vulnerable persons in the FCT.

The acting secretary, FCT health and human service secretariat, Dr Mohammed Kawu, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, said the EMT were constituted to ensure optimal coordination of the emergency medical treatment in FCT.

Kawu who stated that the EMT is one of the three gateways of the basic health care provision fund noted that the resilience of emergency medical treatment has been tested on several occasions, and the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency medical treatment requires a lot of improvement.

He stressed that the administration under the leadership of the minister, Mohammad Bello is committed to ensuring the well-being of all residents.

of FCT, and that measures have been put in place to enhance the optical operationalization of emergency medical treatment.

“The inauguration of the FCT Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (FEMTC) today is a step in the right direction and I hope all hands will be on deck to achieve the 2030 SDGs”, he said.

Kawu implored members of the committee to put in their best as required to fully optimize the operationalization of EMT service in FCT.

The chairman of the committee, Dr Ahmadu Abubakar, who is also the director, medical and diagnostic department, FCT health and human service secretariat, assured the secretary that members of the committee will work hard to ensure the success of the project.

Abubakar identified inadequate resources to fund desired health projects and inadequate trained manpower as some of the factors militating the provision of a basic healthcare system in the society.

“Because the National Health Act is a law, it is binding for the government to give an annual grant of not less than one percent of its consolidated revenue to the BHCPF. The 2014 National Health Act ensured the provision of a basic minimum package of health services (BMPHS) and Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) to all Nigerians,” he said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the concept of universal health coverage was adopted by the World Health Assembly in 2005 and is aimed at providing specific health care benefits package to all members of a defined population by providing financial risk protection in the course of accessing necessary health care services.