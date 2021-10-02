The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the provision of 4,104 affordable houses for staff of the administration as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

FCT minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, performed the official site handover/groundbreaking ceremony of the Muhammadu Buhari Staff Affordable Housing Estate at Karshi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to signpost the commencement of the project.

The minister also noted that the project was a bold step by the administration towards addressing the deficit in the housing sector, especially among civil servants.

Aliyu used the occasion to assure staff that modalities had been put in place to guarantee accessibility and affordability to deserving beneficiaries, including funding and repayment arrangements with primary mortgage institutions.

She also stressed that layouts had been identified for affordable housing provision in all the six area councils, while development plans have been prepared for the layouts, and prototype designs have been produced for various housing types.

She said; “That Nigeria is witnessing a crisis in quality housing provision is not in doubt. Increasing numbers from among the youth population are abandoning rural farmlands in the search for better living conditions in the urban areas.

“Sadly, these multitudes, unable to afford the relatively higher costs of living, are left with no choice other than to find accommodation in shanties and other unwholesome settings.

“It is in recognition of this housing deficit in the nation’s capital, reputed to be the number one urban center in Nigeria with the most housing-challenged humans (especially among civil servants) that we have completed a review of previous attempts at providing affordable housing for staff of the FCTA/FCDA”.

The minister identified the high cost of land registration and irregularity of land titles, policy implementation somersaults, licensing issues, inadequate funding and legislation as some of the major issues that continue to confront the housing sector in Nigeria.

She affirmed that the administration was working assiduously to address some of these challenges so that private sector entities could feel encouraged to invest more in affordable housing provision.

In his remarks, FCTA permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the present administration had at inception pursued the actualization of this project, just as he stressed that the provision of affordable housing was a conscious effort by the FCT Administration in solving the housing needs of its low and medium cadre in the civil service.

Adesola also noted that the project would create jobs for the teeming youth of Federal Capital Territory, and opportunities for the artisans, thereby preventing youth restiveness.