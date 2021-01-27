BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

There were fears among residents, as gunshots were heard at Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama near the popular Transcorp Hilton Hotel, in this federal capital territory (FCT) this afternoon as members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites group clashed with police officers.

Our reporter gathered that the IMN members marched from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which is on the same street, and were on the road leading to Hilton when the clash happened.

The protesters better known as Shi’ites are said to be demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The head of the academic forum of the Islamic movement, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, told some journalists, after the protest that many of his members sustained various degrees of injuries, even as he alleged that a member of the Islamic group was killed during the clash.

“They shot (police) many tear-gas canisters indiscriminately, dousing their victims with the gas, before bullets started flying all around and one protester confirmed death. The police seriously maimed numerous protesters, while critical gunshot injuries needing urgent treatment were glaring.”

Muhammad said the protesters’ only offence, if there is at all and in the face of all sorts of tyranny, as well as against all odds, is that they continue to demand the release of the most oppressed individual in the history of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky.

He was beset with bullets in a deliberate attempt at his life, his wife survived the same vicious crackdown, and his six sons were killed before his naked eyes. Thus, if this daily protest is deemed as a slap on the tyranny and persecution wrist, let our leader be released immediately and unconditionally, just before a slap in the face.

For instance, only yesterday, January 25, 2021, police operatives attacked the daily free-Zakzaky protest, a match through the Federal Secretariat, tear gassing and shooting live ammunitions and two protesters were seriously injured at the end.”

However, every attempt to reach the spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, to confirm the incident proved abortive as her cell phone was not reachable.

El-Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015 after Shi’ites and soldiers clashed in Zaria, Kaduna State, and the authorities have refused to release him despite a court order.

On Tuesday, a court in Kaduna ordered the prison authorities in the state to release the wife of the IMN leader, Zeenat, for COVID-19 treatment.