It was a bright and sunny day for communities across Hadejia in Jigawa State, but for Amina Abdullahi, life has been very depressing for her and her household as they survive mainly on support from family members due to the impacts of flood in 2020 which submerge and wash away their farmland.

“All I can say is that I thank God for keeping us alive after the devastating flooding in 2020. This furious flood has led to untold and unspeakable hardship on us. We lost everything.

“Apart from houses that collapsed by flooding, school buildings and other bridges were collapsed by this flash flood. Market places and farmlands are also submerged for weeks and sometimes are washed away,” Abdullahi said.

For decades hundreds of communities along river Hadejia in Jigawa State have been living in agony and abject poverty due to the blockages of the river by sand and Typhar Grass.

In the past, the river was their chief source of pride, livelihood, and joy but now turned to be a nightmare and source of sorrow to the communities who have often been displaced, losing their loved ones, farm produce, and other properties in perennial flooding by the river.

The perennial flood makes farming to be a risky business and unprofitable venture, while fishing became a history of the past in the area.

The blockage of the river and its repercussions make life very unbearable in the area which consequently forced thousands of youth to migrate to urban areas within and beyond. Northern Nigeria in search of alternative livelihood.

It is undoubtedly that the affected communities had on different occasions used manual labour to clear the river but the impact was very minimal.

For years successive governments at the state and federal level have been making promises to provide a lasting solution to the predicament of Hadejia riverine communities but unfortunately remained a mirage.

As the situation continues deteriorating some of the communities have abandoned their ancestral hometown and farm and relocated to safer places for a better or similar source of livelihood.

After the 2020 devastating flood that ravaged communities along the area, there was speculation that the ancient city of Hadejia is also facing a serious threat from the river and it might be relocated completely to another place.

According to Professor of psychology and also Head of Faculty of Education Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa Professor Umma Dabi described the situation in the area as very alarming and a source of concern.

Professor Umma Dabi who is the only woman professor from the villages around Hadejia river banks said, life in the area is no longer what it was obtained in the past as the blockage of the river has caused huge ecological degradation in the area.

She narrated that, besides the shrinking of water flow in the river most of the inhabitant animals, birds, and aquatics in the area have gone into extinction.

Dabi added that an independent report conducted by experts and professionals has linked the abject poverty, economic and other social crisis in the area to the environmental degradation caused by the blockage of the river.

She maintained that there is an urgent need for the federal government, national and international bodies to invest heavily in rehabilitating the river, bringin back the river to its original form way for free flow down to Yobe, Borno State and Lake Chad in the Northeast of the country.

According to her, reviving the river would significantly help in addressing the abject poverty in the area, strengthen food security, job creation, as well as tackling insecurity challenges in the country.

However, after years of sorrow, agony, and uncertainty, for future life among the communities on the riverine area, the federal government has rekindled hope for a better life to the communities by awarding the contract for the dredging and rehabilitation of the river.

The communities were highly excited and overwhelmed by the commencement of work at different sites of the river.

However, some community members are of the opinion that it is premature to start celebrating as the work can be abandoned halfway like many other contracts around the country.

According to Malam Usman Umar of Marma village, Kirikasam local government of Jigawa state said their community is one of the sites where the dredging work commenced and they have already started enjoying its impacts.

Usman who is a large-scale farmer in the area confirmed that as dredging work is ongoing, hundreds of hectares that were abandoned for over 30 years due to flood can now be cultivated.

“To us, the return of water flow in Hadejia river means the return of better life to our communities,” Usman said.

However, for Ibrahim Sani of Madaci Village who has been in fishing business for over 30 years in the community, said as a result of low level of water in the river many of his colleagues have in the last 25 years relocated to Baga in Borno State to sustain their source of livelihood amidst insecurity in the state.

“I am optimistic that if the ongoing dredging project is completed the flow of water will increase in the river and the fishing activities would certainly return to its full commercial quantity in the area,” Ibrahim said.

Hadejia river has a total distance of 360 to 400km from Dabi to Wacakal Village inside Jigawa state and the dredging contract awarded by the federal government is only for 95 kilometres.

The state governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar stressed that the project would have a futile impact if not extended downstream of the river.

The governor who spoke through his special adviser on Community and Inclusion Hon Hamza Muhammad called on the federal government as a matter of importance to consider awarding the second face of the work without further delay.

Governor Badaru also expressed satisfaction with the quality of dredging work at the site which included increasing the depth of the river by three meters from its initial depth.

Presently the dredging work has covered about 60 kilometres out of 95 km awarded and the communities have started enjoying its impacts.

According to experts, the work would help in addressing the perennial flood disaster, enhancing farming and fishing activities in the area, but it is important to stress that anything short of covering less than 250km with dredging work the desired goal could not be achieved.

Over the years, collapsed buildings have become one of the common features of Hadejia riverine communities in Jigawa state, while a sign of abject poverty child Malnutrition is also manifested despite the vast Fadama arable land that can be converted into wealth in the area.

In 2020 alone 24 persons died as a result of building collapse, while over 50,000 families were displaced and thousands of hectares of farm produce worth hundreds of millions of Naira was washed away by the flood.

In any brief chat with members of these communities you can easily understand their enthusiasm to return to the farm, to earn livelihood but always contemplating the risk attached to the only available, accessible, and affordable business for all.