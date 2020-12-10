The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N58.5 billion for reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in some parts of the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that the first segment of the approval was for roads in Kano State at the cost of N12.1billion as well as a road between Kaduna-Pambegua-Saminaka-Jos road, linking Plateau and Kaduna states, at the cost of N38.7 billion.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, revealed this when he briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the Council meeting held at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the award of contracts for the construction of two roads; the Yakasai-Bagume-Damagun road in Kano, for N12.157 billion and the rehabilitation of the Kaduna- Pambegua-Jos road linking Kaduna and Plateau states for N38.701 billion and the proposals were approved by the Federal Executive Council.”

Similarly, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, revealed that contracts were approved for the rehabilitation of two roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“During Council’s meeting today, I presented two memos on behalf of the FCT administration.

“The first memo was for the augmentation of the on-going contract for the construction of Yaba- Bache in Kwali/Abaji Area Councils and that was in the sum of N431,640,286 and as you know that is an area that is by River Gurara which is a very important water body crisscrossing the FCT,” he said.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba, also told the correspondents that the Council ratified the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy II (NRSS II).

According to him, NRSS II, an update to the maiden of Nigerian Road Safety Strategy I that was instituted from 2014-2018, seeks to improve on the achievements of the first edition by reducing road accidents and fatalities across the country.