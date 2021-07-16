That the Senate rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is no longer news.

And if peradventure she is not guilty of both lying and federal character violation, perhaps, she might have been caught in the high-wire politics of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and definitely beyond, and

that could be an albatross for her dream of becoming an INEC national commissioner.

But contrary to public expectation, the Senate panel which screened Onochie for the appointment did not find her guilty of partisanship allegation levelled against her by several petitions sent to the Senate Committee on INEC by civil society organisations (CSOs).

Rather, the committee didn’t recommend Onochie for confirmation as a national commissioner of INEC because of the apparent violation of the Federal Character principle as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Therefore, irrespective of the weighty allegation of partisanship, the Senate panel rather looked the other way and decided to believe Onochie’s public denial of the membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) despite contrary facts.

LEADERSHIP reports that Onochie’s nomination alongside other nominees was forwarded to the Senate in October 2020 even though she said she quit the membership of the APC in 2019.

But an incontrovertible court document shows otherwise. Onochie deposed to an affidavit in June 2021 wherein she admitted being a member of the APC. By implication, Onochie was still a politician as of the time of her nomination as INEC National Commissioner in 2020.

She was confronted with the court document at the confirmation hearing by a member of the Senate Committee, Senator Istifanus Gyang.

However, Onochie was rejected on the ground that there is already a National Commissioner of INEC from Delta State, Barrister May Agbamuche-Mbu, not because she was partisan.

Presenting the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, the chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South) said the panel rejected Onochie’s nomination in line with the federal character principle, which is enshrined in section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“Her nomination violated the federal character principle and national unity. Other sections of the country have also presented petitions against her nomination.

“In 2016, we confirmed a national commissioner from Delta State, Mrs May Mbu and confirming Lauretta from the same Delta State will violate the federal character,” Gaya said.

For his part, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said the committee was unable to forward Onochie’s name for confirmation because her nomination was negative, adding that she won’t be approved for confirmation.

It is interesting to note that President Buhari nominated Onochie to represent her native Delta State but when she appeared before the Senate Committee on INEC for screening last week and in response to a question posed to her on the issue of federal character by a member of the committee, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, she said Agbamuche-Mbu is from Delta like her but was nominated to represent Cross River State, being her husband’s state of origin and not Delta State, where she hails from, hence her nomination did not violate federal character principle.

So, if Onochie was rejected based on federal character violation by the Senate, it means she lied that a fellow South-Southerner, Agbamuche-Mbu, was nominated from Cross River State and not her native Delta State.

But if her rejection by the Senate was in error since the Red Chamber couldn’t establish the allegation of partisanship on one hand, and it is discovered that Agbamuche-Mbu was actually nominated from Cross River on another hand, then, Onochie might be reconsidered for the same position if she is to be renominated by the President from same Delta State as it does not violate the federal character principle alluded to by the Senate.

Whatever happens, time shall tell.