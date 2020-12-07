BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday, disclosed that the federal fire service was able to save over N1 trillion worth of assets from being destroyed by fire by fire service in the year 2020 alone.

Aregbesola who disclosed that over 2000 fire incidents had occurred across the country in the year under review, noted that about 724 lives were also saved.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new multi-million naira fire-fighting truck, donated to Ondo State by the Federal Government, in Akure, the state capital, the minister said the Federal Government had been working towards upgrading the Federal Fire Service for optimum performance in firefighting.

Aregbesola who said fire was a good servant and dangerous master warned the people to be careful of fire while handling items particularly electrical appliances during the ongoing dry season.

According to him, “We are working towards upgrading the firefighting services but our people must be careful and preventive against fire incidents. Because this is the most dangerous part of the year.”

He, however, expressed optimism that another firefighting truck would be donated to the state in the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the collaboration between the state and his ministry,

Addressing the gathering, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said his administration had been making efforts to put the fire stations across the state in good condition and also motivate the fire officers.

He commended the facilitators of the firefighting truck to the state, the Managing Director of the ZL Global Alliance, Dr Abiola Bashorun, for the roles played in getting the truck to the state.

He said, “We are working hard and putting strategy in place to ensure all the fire stations are put in good shape within the shortest period of time to respond to emergencies as and when necessary.

“To achieve this, it is our plan to acquire new Rapid Intervention Vehicles that convert water to vapour and can manoeuvre through narrow lanes and rough terrains for use by our firefighters.”