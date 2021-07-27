Federal government has restated its commitment to lift Nigerians out of poverty through its sustainable agricultural development programmes.

The director-general of the National Directorate of Employment, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said this while inaugurating the directorate’s 2021 Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (Post- SADTS) in Owerri on Monday.

Nuhu-Fikpo who was represented by the Imo NDE coordinator, Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho, said that the scheme would enhance beneficiaries’ capacity with knowledge of modern agricultural policies.

He added that the trainees would be empowered to establish, grow and expand agricultural enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis and provide linkages to sources of funding for their respective enterprises.

This, he said, is aimed at providing more food, creating employment, reducing poverty and enhancing the quality of life for farmers and the society in general.

“The 50 participants in this one week training have been drawn from among graduates of SADTS and the Directorate’s Department of Rural Employment Promotion (REP) who desire to expand their agro enterprises.

In an address, the director of the REP department, Mr Michael Mbata, urged participants to pay attention to the lectures so as to derive optimal benefits.