The North has said it would stop delivery of onions to South as federal government has failed on its promise of compensation.

This latest saga was triggered by a recent attack on a truckload of onions and some other goods from the North in the Southeast.

Senator Shehu Sani in a chat told me that the attacks on trucks conveying onions or any other goods from the North to the Southeast is unreservedly condemned.

“Leaders of the Southeast need to stand up and speak out unambiguously against this brazen act of criminality and dangerous provocation. The law abiding citizens of the Southeast must not fold their arms and watch their region slip into gangsterism and disorder” he stressed.

A farmer Suleiman Mundi says that the situation was rather unfortunate. “This is not good and government must do all it can to stop this happening again. Imagine spending so much to produce onions and other grains, only for it to be destroyed by group of miscreants.”

A frontline northern pressure group, the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) says it has taken stock of events unfolding in Nigeria, especially the unrelenting disturbances created by the Biafra agitation in the Southeast that has assumed a dangerous twist aimed mainly at instigating reprisals by the North against people from other parts of the country, the spokesperson of the Coalition Abdullazeez Suleiman said.

“The CNG is aware that the perpetrators of violence have relentlessly pursued this agenda of destruction and collective mayhem, which they fervently hope will engulf the entire country and bring about another civil war and mass killings and sufferings of innocent people.” He adds that since they failed to achieve this they resorted to other means of destabilising the country.

For the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) through its director of research and advocacy Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed says “The Forum has arrived at the difficult conclusion that if support for secession among the Igbo is as widespread as it is being made to look, and Igbo leadership appears to be in support of it, then the country should be advised not to stand in its way.

“It will not be the best choice for the Igbo or Nigerians to leave a country we have all toiled to build and a country we all have responsibility to fix, but it will not help a country already burdened with failures on its knees to fight another war to keep the Igbo in Nigeria.”

The forum insists attacks and killings of Northerners and Federal Government employees and destruction of National assets must stop. Those who have been involved in it must be arrested and prosecuted. He states government should enforce laws and protect citizens.

The Forum believes it is vital to address amendments to the constitution and achieve major changes in the structure and operations of the federal system.