Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has advocated for the collective effort of all Nigerians to protect the country’s rivers from pollution as well as maintain healthy environment to the water source.

Adamu said that number of threats faced by rivers in the country ranging from pollution, urbanization, global warming and climate change among others cannot be over emphasized.

He made the call during a press briefing to mark the maiden commemoration this year’s World Rivers Day in Abuja with the theme: “Waterways in our Communities” with particular emphasis on maintaining efficient river flow and hydrologic connectivity.

According to the minister, rivers play a very key role in the socio-economic life and well-being of all nations globally for supply of food in the form of nutrients and also provide habitat for aquatic plants and animals. Apart from that, report has it that rivers drain about 75% of the earth’s land surface thereby providing source of energy, and fertile soil for farming.

Adamu hereby noted that the objective of the global event therefore, was to galvanize actions towards effective response to the different threats to rivers and seek innovative ways of improving the quality of river water, as well as maintain healthy environment for aquatic lives.

Adamu affirmed that the ministry alongside the 12 River Basin Development Authorities as well as other Agencies of the ministry will continue to embark on regular and increased advocacy programmes for river restoration, protection and conservation within the framework of Integrated River Basin Management, to ensure coordinated development and management of the water resources in our rivers and streams.