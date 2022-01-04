The federal government has appointed the chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kwara State branch, Prof. Baba Issa, as the pioneer Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Budo Egba, in Asa local government area of Kwara State.

Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, has expressed his gratitude to the federal government for the choice of a staff of his University to lay the foundation of the hospital.

He described Issa’s appointment as “a befitting new year gift to the university community.”

Prof. Abdulkareem, in a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr.Kunle Akogun, described the appointment as well-deserved.

He described the new CMD as a thoroughbred academic, outstanding administrator and virile professional who has distinguished himself in the services of the university and humanity over the years.

Abdulkareem further described Issa as an outstanding product of the university who also took up teaching appointment at the institution and succeeded in ending up as one of the most enterprising staff who have given their all to the institution for more than two decades.

The Vice Chancellor, who added that the University is very proud of the appointee, said that the university was convinced that Issa would make success of his new assignment by mobilising human and material resources towards ensuring that the new hospital achieves its corporate objectives.

He urged the new CMD to draw inspirations from the foresight of the founding fathers of the University of Ilorin by building the hospital into a centre of excellence, which would attract patients, scholars and researchers from all over Nigeria and beyond.

