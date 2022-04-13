The federal government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has commenced the process of developing a document that will highlight the action plan that is needed to achieve the scale of electric vehicle production and usage in Nigeria.

To this end, the NADDC has set up a technical committee on electric vehicle development plan for the country.

The committee’s work is anchored on key thematic areas of the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) that include investment promotion, infrastructure development, standards, skills development and market development.

Director-general of the agency, Jelani Aliyu, who is also the chairman of the committee, said the agency has its sight on the African free trade bloc (AfCFTA) and if the country must be a major player in this market, a comprehensive development plan has become necessary as it will also enable the

full scale local production of multiple brands of electric vehicles, in addition to ensuring their cost-effective ownership to be supported by establishing an effective ecosystem of charging infrastructure.

Jelani said the final document when approved by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and subsequently, the presidency, will ensure that strict regulations are enforced to ensure global standards of safety and durability for all electric vehicles produced in the country.

According to him, another compelling reason for the country to start building its own vehicles and trading in AFCFTA is that, in less than 20 years’ time, the vehicles that Africa has been accustomed to, absorbing from the rest of the world for so long, will be electric.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said NADDC is preparing for that transition by developing an automotive sector that creates real mobility solutions for the continent.

The committee which has been sitting since Monday and expected to round off today is drawn from electric vehicle and renewable energy experts from government and non – governmental bodies, the automotive sector, universities and polytechnics.