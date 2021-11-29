The federal government, through the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie E. Ehanire has commended Airtel Nigeria, for its consistent investments in the health sector.

He also acknowledged its partnership with government at various levels to revamp the relevant institutions as well as deepen access to quality and affordable healthcare in Nigeria.

Dr. Osagie, who was speaking during the commissioning and handover of the newly refurbished WARD-A building of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi- Araba, Lagos at the weekend, lauded Airtel for transforming and modernising the building into a state-of-the art medical facility and equipping the ward with cutting-edge connectivity technologies.

According to him, the project will engender access to improved medical care for Nigerians and will further increase the capacity of LUTH to deliver on its performance objectives, noting that, Airtel’s efforts align with the federal government’s Next Level modernisation agenda for teaching hospitals to improve quality of care for Nigerians.

The minister applauded Airtel’s efforts for offering support to LUTH and other government institutions during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also commending Airtel’s efforts, the chief medical director of LUTH, Professor Chris Bode, said: “at the height of the first wave of the pandemic outbreak in Lagos between May and June 2020, the fear of a possible upsurge requiring more bed-space for admissions was real. Airtel Nigeria rose to the occasion, offering to help LUTH rehabilitate Block A to operationalise another 111-bed capacity at a cost of over N200 million,” he stated.

In his response, the group chief executive officer and managing director, Airtel Africa PLC, Chemmenkotil Surrendran said the inauguration of the renovated facility bears eloquent testimony to Airtel’s drive to make positive impact through sustainability, noting that, the first pillar of Airtel’s newly unveiled Sustainability programme is to ensure inclusion leveraging on world class infrastructure as well as connectivity.