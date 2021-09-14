The Federal Government has directed the immediate repair on the sections of roads affected by flood in five states of the federation.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), made the revelation at brief meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The affected roads include Ibadan– Ile Ife road, Gombe–Bauchi road, Gombe–Darazo road; Bauchi–Ningi road, Bida–Lambata road, and Tsamiya bridge in Jigawa State.

The minister also assured of continuous attention to other roads with similar problem.

He maintained that the federal government was committed to infrastructurs development and will respond promptly to complaints from citizens.

He, therefore, appealed to commuters to be patient with the government as the excessive rains being witnessed has negative effect on road construction and rehabilitation.