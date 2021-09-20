The federal government has dismissed media reports that a panel report had indicted the management of University of Lagos, following the leadership crisis that engulfed the university last year.

A statement by the director of press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, said the federal government was in the process of setting up white paper committees to address all findings and recommendations, including that of University of Lagos.

“The Ministry wishes to to state in very categorical terms that these claims are false, unfounded, and to say the least, mischievous, as they have no bearing with the report submitted by the Panel, which was chaired by a reputable Four- Star General, Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), one of the finest officers of the Nigerian Army.

“Government is in the process of setting up White Paper Committees to address all the findings and recommendations of the panels, including that of UNILAG in a holistic manner.

“Government had earlier issued a White Paper on the report of the 2020 Special Presidential Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos which culminated in the dissolution of the former Governing Council and the reinstatement of the Vice Cancellor.

“Stakeholders and the general public are therefore advised to ignore in totality, these false, malicious and self-serving publications as well as their orchestration on Social and Electronic Media while we await the release of the Government White Paper on the Panel’s reports,” the statement said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year dissolved the governing council of the university over the leadership crisis that engulfed the institution, reinstating the suspended vice-chancellor

He directed that all allegations made against the vice chancellor and the management of the university before and after the constitution of the “Special Visitation Panel” be referred to “Regular Visitation Panel.”