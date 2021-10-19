Federal government has filed an amended seven-count charge against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The fresh charges border on treasonable felony and terrorism following the pending charges he was facing since 2016.

Parts of the fresh counts reads: Count Two – that you Nnamdi Kanu, male adult of Afarachukw Ibeku Umuahia North local government area of Abia State on or about the 28th of April, 2015, in London, United Kingdom (UK) did broadcast on Radio Biafra monitored in Enugu, Enugu State and other parts of the of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this court.”

Count Three read, “That you Nnamdi Kanu, male adult of Afarachukw lbeku Umuahia North local government area of Abia State between the month of March and April 2015 imported into Nigeria and kept in Ubulusiizor in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, a radio transmitter known as TRAM 50l concealed in a container of used household which you declared as used household items and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 47 (2) of the Criminal Code of Act ,Cap C45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The next count read, “That on the 16th of May , 2021 in London, United Kingdom within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit and act in furtherance of an act of terrorism by making a broadcast that “in two weeks’ time, what will happen will shake the world, people will die, the whole world will standstill, mark my word” and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.”