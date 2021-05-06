BY MUYIWA OYINLOLA |

The federal government, the governors of South-Western states, the National Assembly and relevant security agencies have been tasked to take proactive measures against the alleged planned attacks on security personnel in the geo-political zone.

The appeal was made on Thursday by a coalition under the auspices of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF).

The group’s national coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, stated this during a motorcade it organised in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, to kick-start its sensitisation of the people of the South-West to the alleged evil plans by some individuals and groups to launch attacks on security agents and formations in the South-West.

It alleged that there were plans by certain individuals and groups to perpetrate violence and create tension in the zone, adding that it had uncovered plans by some so-called freedom fighters and secessionists in the South-West “making efforts to replicate and inflict the same level of violence being visited on the hapless people of the South-East and South-South states by IPOB on our peace-loving people in Yorubaland.”

Accordingly, it noted that it had already sent petitions on the alleged plan by the individuals and groups to cause violence and chaos in the South-West to President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of the six South-West states, Senate President, Ahmad Lawal; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Speakers of the six State Houses of Assembly, the Service Chiefs, National Security Adviser, among others.

The Forum stated, “YAF, therefore, warns that the indications are now very clear that if prompt action is not taken, these unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements will throw the South-West into an unprecedented wave of violence under the guise of fighting and agitating for Yoruba freedom, self-determination and independence.

“It is, therefore, imperative for the Federal Government to nip the burgeoning insurrection now threatening to arise from the South-West under such a smokescreen, in the bud. Having another rebellion from the South-West would be one crisis too many for a country still struggling to combat the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West and North Central areas as well the current IPOB militancy in the South-East and South-South.

“The federal government, the Armed Forces and other security agencies should take urgent steps to stop the Yoruba independence agitators and freedom fighters now before they set the entire country ablaze.

“A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. We must not watch idly as the enemies of the country hide under the smokescreen of agitating for Yoruba self-determination and independence to engage in activities that are not only inimical, but also injurious to the continued corporate existence of the entire Nigerian nation.”