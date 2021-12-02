A former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Anya O. Anya, Chief Dele Momodu, Chief Ayo Opadokun, Prof Ngozi Ezeilo, Prof. Pat Utomi and other prominent Nigerians have disclosed that the Federal Government has failed to learn from October, 2020 EndSARs protest.

Speaking at Ndigbo Lagos-organised Conversation on Nigeria titled, ‘State Of The Nation: Whither Nigeria?’, moderated by Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, and Chief Dele Momodu, and the host, General Obi Umahi, hairman Ndigbo Lagos.

The eminent Nigerians expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, calling for restructuring, noting that it will bring an end to the agony of Nigerians.

For his part, Prof. Anya, who specifically called for restructuring while speaking during the virtual conversation, said that EndSARs protest was a signal that Nigerian youths were ready to chase out older generation.

He said, “The ENDSARS is enough to warn us the older generation that the Nigerian youths are ready. Unfortunately the lessons that ENDSARS was meant to teach, those in power did not get the message.

“This is also a further information that each of us must digest, now that the report has come out. It simply authenticates what we already knew, we can now have an honest conversation on what we can take away from the ENDSARS experience.

“We should use it as an opportunity to mobilize our youths. Finally, as we speak right now, some youths are being taken on a leadership programme as part of an initiative that I am part of. This also includes eminent Nigerians; retired Justices of the Supreme Court and others.”

Also, in his contribution, Prof. Utomi, who described the EndSARs protest as the best organised movement by youths in the last 25 years, lamented that Federal Government has used brute force to put fear in Nigerian youths which will never deter them from pursuing their aims and objectives for better Nigeria.

Utomi said, “Youths are smart, more exposed and the EndSARS protest is the best organized by youths in the last 25 years that i have seen. The challenge of our country is a challenge of getting a demographic dividends of our youths.

“We have a bigger trouble to overcome. But I am confident they can do it. The demographics are in their favour. But we have used brute force. The EndSARS attack and brutality was to put fear in them. That is why they were massacred.

“They have technology on their side, and you just wait and see what they will do because they have not gone. The brutality of the beating they took was so not normal that they panicked for a bit. They are going to reorganized and change this country.”

For his part, Chief Dele Momodu while speaking at the virtual meeting said that the time has come to mobilise Nigerian youths practically to bring the desired change in the country.

He said, “I believe the time has come for us to mobilise our young ones practically. In America the young were able to contribute money for the man as old as Trump. Once your message is relevant to the young, they are ready to go all out for you, they did it for Abiola, they did it for Trump.”

In addition, Chief Ayo Opadokun said radical change was possible in the country when if there is proper engagement of youths by identifying with their needs.

He said, “The youths are there for you but somebody must be ready to engage them by educating them and then mobilize them to take up leadership.”