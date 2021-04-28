BY ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

In spite of the current financial crunch, the Niger Delta leaders have said that the federal government has met its obligations to the Niger Delta region.

In a document made available to LEADERSHIP, the leaders advised critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees from the South-South geo-political zone to rather join other Nigerians, home and abroad, in celebrating the achievements of ministers from the region, who have done the area proud.

Giving an instance of Buhari’s appointees from the South-South, the leaders said the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has done so well in ensuring that there is zero-fuel queues situation in the country and making the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme at Emeyal, Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa State, a reality.

According to the document signed by the chairperson of the Niger Delta People’s Movement (NDPM), Mrs. Ibifuro Tatua, it reads: “Chief Timipre Sylva should be applauded in his quest to bring about economic and social development in the country. He has opened up local manufacturing in the country, improving the environmental condition of the oil producing areas and making the South-South geo-political zone, particularly Bayelsa State proud by his achievements in politics. He is travelling on the road that leads to success.

“Chief Timipre Sylva and other ministers have done South-South proud. The zone has never had it so good in terms of provision of amenities and infrastructure. We applaud the former Bayelsa State governor for his honest leadership, dogged commitment to principles in the practice of politics, the rule of law and the best democratic tradition of fairness and justice.

“We commend the minister for defending the interests of the Niger Delta People, for creating jobs for the people, placing greater emphasis on the distribution chain, indigenous capacities for the oil and gas industry as well as choosing courses which tend at least to a better and more desirable development of the country’s petroleum sector.

“Chief Timipre Sylva is one of the most ardent promoters of the unity and development of the Niger Delta region. We call on critics to emulate the virtues of him by pursuing peace, progress and development.”