The Ministry of Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru and the development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) has inaugurated a Technical Working Group, comprising Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officers from 10 MDAs in the country to track budget implementation on Women Economic Empowerment (WEE).

The TWG, led by the director, M&E of the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Dr Zakari Lawal, is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, under the Partnership for Advancing Women’s Economic Development, PAWED.

Speaking during the inauguration on Tuesday in Abuja, consultant dRCP, WEE project, Dr. Plangsat Dayil, said it is key to track the progress of women in their various business environment and the opportunities that they have whithin the policy framework of government.

She expressed optimism that this collaboration between the government and CSOs would yield positive outcomes, noting that the TWG is working with the ministry of Budget and National Planning to track the percentage of women that have benefitted in all economic policies and projects. “Remember there are lots of projects from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and many other organisations,” said Dayil.

“The TWG will ensure that we understand how many women are benefitting in terms of number . We will also ensure that the impact these projects are meant to have, they really achieve it; and that they are affecting women in real time, ensuring that there is safety, security etc in the business environment for women.

“So, having CSO collaborating with govt organisations on this is one of the best approach especially now that we have a national M&E framework in the country,” she added.

In his welcome address at the event, the director-general of NIPSS, Brigadier CJ Udaya, represented by the directing staff, Dr Nasirdeen Usman, disclosed that the TWG is to support the accountability process of the piloting of the application of the M&E country.

He explained that NIPSS is partnering with the Budget Office and dRPC to support the accountability component of the development and implementation of the pilot M&E framework to track and rate women’s economic empowerment project/policies/interventions at the national and sub-national level.

According to him, the TWG is expected to make recommendations to NIPSS, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) & the dRPC on the development and update of the implementation of WEE policies.

Dr Nasirdeeen added that the TWG would also support NIPSS, FMFBNP & dRPC WEE outreach and engagement activities; submit reports of its activities to NIPSS, FMFBNP & dRPC WEE at regular intervals; and carry out other ad hoc duties as requested by NIPSS, FMFBNP & the dRPC.

While urging the 20 committee members drawn from the Federal Ministry of Budget, Agriculture, CBN, and other MDAs, to work hard to promote transparency in the implementation of women’s economic empowerment in the country, Dr Nasirdeen said the nation stands to solve its economic challenges when women’s economic empowerment are given the required attention.

In his remarks, the director, M&E, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Dr Zakari Lawal, said the federal government is determined to set in mechanisms to promote transparency in the allocation and implementation of policies in the country.