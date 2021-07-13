Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria is intensifying efforts in research towards the production of COVID-19 vaccine so that other countries can benefit.

Onu said this when the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara M. Paulido-Escandell, paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja, yesterday, a statement issued by the media section of the ministry said.

The minister said further that Nigeria is working very hard to produce a locally-made vaccine to enable its professionals and scientists to be involved in the production process.

Onu said further that the essence of production of the vaccine locally would help the country create jobs and equally reduce poverty levels, adding that Nigeria would leverage on the existing bilateral relationship with Cuba to work together in other areas for the mutual benefit of both countries.

