The federal government, on Friday, announced that riding train across the country will now be free between December 24 to January 4, 2022.

The managing director, Nigeria Railway Corporation(NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, who disclosed this at the weekend in Abuja, noted that, “the decision which was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, is to ease movement of citizens during the yuletide.

”This is to help ease the cost of transportation and enable citizens move easily enjoy the festive period.

”Passengers are however advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them gain access and enter the trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

”All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing of face mask, washing and sanitising of hands. “

He also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensure the safety of passengers and trains during the period.

According to a statement signed by deputy director, public relations, Mr. Yakub Mahmood, the passengers are expected to abide by the normal ticketing procedure but that the ticket for boarding will be free adding that passengers are also expected to abide by Covid-19 protocol.

Recall that the government of Osun, under the former Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, introduced free train ride during festive seasons since 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT