Federal Government of Nigeria has issued an advisory to all Nigerians resident in Ukraine following a looming war with the threat of a Russian invasion of the country amid counter moves by Western powers led by the United States (US) to forestall alleged Russian intentions.

In a statement issued yesterday by Mr Gabriel Odu of the media, public relations and protocol unit of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine were urged to remain calm and be security conscious following recent happenings and tensions generated between Ukraine and Russia.

In the statement, the chairman/CEO NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave assurances that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine is doing all it can for the safety and Security of all Diaspora Nigerians in that country.

The NIDCOM Boss also urged Nigerian Citizens in the country to visit the Embassy website and follow the Registration Process.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, said that “in view of the current developments in Ukraine, all Nigerians resident in Ukraine and Environs, including students and their relations in Nigeria are hereby advised to contact the Embassy of Nigeria in Kiev for matters pertaining to enquiries, consular, welfare and emergencies on nigeriaconsul@gmail.com, nigeriakiev@yahoo.com

“Nigerians are further advised to take their individual and collective safety and security very seriously: avoid unnecessary travel within the country, especially to identified hotspots in Eastern Ukraine and ensure that they carry requisite identification at all times.”

The lingering face-off was triggered when Russia started massing troops around the border with Ukraine, which the US and other countries in Europe have denounced as an attempt to invade Ukraine even as they vowed to truncate the intentions of Russia. Russia has denied intentions to invade Ukraine.

On Friday, the US sent thousands of troops to Germany for onward movement to Eastern Europe to stop Russia, a development Russia has condemned as an attempt by the US and its allies to stoke the crisis in the region.

Yesterday, a source from the US said Russia had established 70 percent of the military buildup it needs to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to American officials cited anonymously in US media.

During six hours of closed meetings last week, officials were warned by senior members of the administration of President Joe Biden that among the most aggressive of possibilities is a quick capture of the capital Kiev, according to the Washington Post and New York Times.