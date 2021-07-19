Federal government has commenced a process for the creation of a health reform council as part of efforts to reform the nation’s ailing healthcare system, LEADERSHIP reports.

The aim is to ensure that access becomes free, delivery becomes more assured and to be able to incentivise the production of healthcare facilities through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh, had told journalists last week that his agency, the BPE had applied to President Buhari to approve the creation of the health reform council to turnaround the nation’s health care system.

The director-general said the government wants “to model our health delivery system both in terms of access and provision around the NHS model that you have in the United Kingdom. What it means is that the government wants to have a universal pay-up, a universal responsible obligor for the healthcare services that are being consumed by Nigerians.”

A source in the presidency at the weekend said the proposal would likely get the president’s nod. The source told this reporter that the president is likely to approve the establishment of the council to save face and show determination to ensure Nigeria has an upgraded healthcare system.