The federal government through the minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, said it will continue to collaborate with Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to build a framework that will help issuers navigate climate disclosure and ultimately improve the climate data available to the investment and finance community.

The minister of State for Environment stated this during the digital Closing Gong Ceremony hosted by NGX to mark the end of trading for the year 2021 at the weekend.

Ikeazor noted that NGX has played an exemplary role in Nigeria’s commitment to mitigating the effects of cli- mate change, saying, “climate change is a serious and long-term threat to which Nigeria has continued to show commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change with our revision of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) pre-COP 26.” She explained that, “with the step taken immediately after COP26, Nigeria has further demonstrated its commitment towards the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

As part of measures to comply with the National Determined Contributions (NDC) in emissions reduction to climate change in Nigeria, the federal government launched the Nigeria Deep Decarbonization Project.” The minister further added that investors are increasingly working together in response to climate change, saying, the federal government will continue to engage NGX on cl

