The federal government paid a whopping N864 billion ($2.1bn) on petroleum subsidy in nine months, even as the World Bank called on Nigeria to end subsidy in the next three to six months.

The world apex bank, who said the subsidy rose from N107 billion in 2020 to N864 billion, said, the subsidy is the highest deduction in six years, as oil prices increase the cost of imports.

It also called on federal government to improve exchange-rate management and speed up other reforms to boost growth.

Earlier, finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, had said, the government planned to remove the subsidy by the middle of next year and replace it with N5,000 monthly payments to the poorest families

Fiscal pressures have increased for Nigeria as higher petrol subsidy costs cut revenues, the bank said in a report, urging bold reforms to boost income.

“The Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy is eroding Nigeria’s limited fiscal space to provide essential services. Aggressive reform effort could contribute more to growth than a sustained period of high oil prices,” the world bank said.

Nigeria has fallen behind on implementing reforms started at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said, adding that growth rates will lag those of other emerging economies, unless momentum is restored.

“The subsidies regime in the (petroleum) sector remains unsustainable and economically disingenuous,” Ahmed said during the launch of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Bank revised Nigeria’s GDP projection to 2.4 per cent this year, from 1.8 per cent earlier, after the economy grew just over 4 per cent in the third quarter, its fourth consecutive quarterly rise, following the COVID-19-induced recession in 2020.

The World Bank said the economy’s prospects have improved, but the recovery is fragile and action is needed to reduce poverty arising from high inflation.

“Urgent priorities for the next three to six months include reducing inflation, improving exchange-rate management eliminating the PMS subsidy and improving infrastructure,” the World Bank report said.

The bank called for tighter monetary policy to attract investment, saying the naira’s black market premium was fuelling inflation, as was the central bank’s financing of the government’s deficit.