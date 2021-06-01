The federal government is considering developing a tourism site in Itigidi, the headquarters of Abi local government area of Cross River State, the House of Representatives member representing Abi/Yakurr federal constituency of the state, Dr Alex Egbona, has revealed.

Egbona explained that Itigidi, the hometown of former Governor Liyel Imoke, has some untapped tourism potentials, including alluring waterfront.

The federal lawmaker while on a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, drew the attention of the corporation to the natural tourism endowments in Abi and underscored why they needed to be explored.

He also told the NTDC boss that the federal government stands to gain so much from the area, if proper investment was done in that area, adding that it would become another source of revenue, while also providing jobs for the people.

Egbona noted the interest of the Muhammadu Buhari government in tourism development and called on the NTDC DG to consider turning some of places in his constituency into mega tourism sites.

Apart from urging the government to invest in tourism in the constituency, he also urged the corporation to consider the training of youths and women in the constituency in crafts and also consider building a centre where interested and unemployed youths can learn various arts which could be exported, apart from the fact that the centre would attract tourists to the area.

Responding, Coker expressed appreciation to Hon. Egbona for visiting him. He said it was unusual to see a legislator visit his office, when he would have simply summoned him.

The DG said he would deliberately ensure that his corporation give attention to the development of tourism in the Abi/Yakurr federal constituency and indeed Cross River State.

Coker said Egbona’s requests would be given the deserved attention during the 2022 budget year.