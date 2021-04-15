BY BODE GBADEBO |

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that he won’t join issues with the Federal Government over his claim that N60billion was printed in March to augment allocation to states.

He, however, challenged the Federal Government that, rather than play the Ostrich on the matter, it should take urgent steps to end the current “monetary rascality” so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

Obaseki had lamented the state of the nation’s economy at the weekend during a transition committee stakeholders engagement in Benin City, saying Nigeria was in financial trouble.

“When we got FAAC for March, the federal government printed additional N50-N60 billion to top-up for us to share,” he had said.

But LEADERSHIP reported on Wednesday that the Federal Government faulted Obaseki’s claim, dismissing it as unfounded.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, described Obaseki’s claim as “very sad”.

Again, reacting to the Federal Government’s denial on Thursday morning, Obaseki, through his official twitter handle, said: “We believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, @ZShamsuna should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.

“Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

“We believe it is imperative to approach the Nigerian project with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery because ultimately time shall be the judge of us all.”