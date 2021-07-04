The federal government has said that it is fully committed toward implementing the Nigeria Correctional Service Act 2019 with a view towards facilitating the realisation of its objectives in the country.

The minister of Interior, Mr Agbeni Rauf Aregbesola stated this on Friday during the passing out parade of the assistant superintendent of correction, ASC Basic Course at the Correctional Service Staff College, Kaduna State.

Represented by the director, Joint Services, Mr Peter Egbodo the Interior Minister expressed the federal government’s determination under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari towards implementing policies and programmes that would improve the well-being of citizenry including those behind the bars.

According to him, the federal government will always accord due attention to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) as proven by the massive transformation that is ongoing across the country including the service for optimal productivity.

Aregbesola charged the cadet officers whom he described as change agents, to remain resolute towards ensuring reformation, rehabilitation and successful re-intergration of deviants back to the society including the various non- custodian alternatives as contained in the Nigeria Correctional Service Act 2019, he said.