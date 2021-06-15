The federal government has said that Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, are liable for the losses the nation suffered during the EndSARS protests in 2020.

LEADERSHIP reports that during the EndSARS protests, an estimated N700bn was lost in economic value by Nigeria but some other economic experts put the loss beyond a trillion naira.

Besides security personnel that were killed by the angry mob during the protest, numerous properties were also damaged during the carnage that greeted the alleged killing of protesters at the Admiralty Toll Plaza, Lekki. Generally, it will be hard to quantify the loss suffered by families, businesses and the country as a whole.

Speaking during a Radio Nigeria call-in programme ‘Politics Nationwide’, minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, alleged on Tuesday that Dorsey raised funds through Bitcoins to sponsor the EndSARS protest.

The minister also said Dorsey’s platform, Twitter, was used to fuel the crisis.

He said when he made the allegations earlier, Nigerians did not take him seriously until an online media outfit carried out an investigation and fact-checking.

The minister recalled that an online publication confirmed that Dorsey retweeted some of the posts by some of the coalitions supporting the EndSARS protest.

According to him, “If you ask people to donate money via bitcoins for EndSARS protesters, then you are vicariously liable for whatever is the outcome of the protest.

“We have forgotten that EndSARS led to the loss of lives, including 37 policemen, six soldiers, 57 civilians while property worth billions of naira were destroyed.

“164 police vehicles and 134 police stations were razed to the ground, 265 private corporate organisation were looted while 243 public property were looted.

“Also, 81 warehouses were looted while over 200 brand new buses bought by the Lagos State Government were burnt to ashes.”

He said it was also confirmed that the Twitter founder launched a fund raising, asking people to donate via Bitcoins and also launched Emoji to make the EndSARS protest visible on the microblogging site.

He said Dorsey also retweeted the tweets of some foreign and local supporters of EndSARS protesters.