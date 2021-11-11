Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has called on the federal government to apologise to the families of Kenule Saro-Wiwa and other eight Ogonis who were hanged on November 10, 1995 as well as the people of Ogoni and the Niger Delta in general.

NDC said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, by its spokesman, Barrister Ovunda Eni, to mark the 26th anniversary of the murder of Ogoni Nine.

The statement reads in part: “The NDC insists the Nigerian federation should tender an apology to the families of the Ogoni Nine, the Ogoni people, and the Niger Delta in general if it is genuine about its intentions. In addition to this, the Ogoni 9 should be exonerated and a memorial set up in their name.

“As the Niger Delta remembers these martyrs, it is important we remember the agitations for which they were killed 26 years ago remain unachieved.

“It behooves the people to not betray this sacrifice by acquiescing to the Nigerian federation and its dictates, but to build new bridges and formulate new strategies towards achieving our socio-economic and socio-political freedom as human beings.”

The NDC insisted that the issues that led to the agitation by the people of Ogoni, which include environmental degradation and socio-political and socio-economic colonialism against ethnic nationalities of the Niger Delta region, have not been addressed.

The statement further reads: “This 26th anniversary of the murder of the Ogoni 9 by the Nigerian government has come at a trying time in the history of the Niger Delta.”