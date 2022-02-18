Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ogbonnaya Onu has said federal government will work closely with the Association of Consultant Engineers of Nigeria (ACEN) in areas of infrastructure and development for easy passage of goods and services in the country.

According to a statement that was issued yesterday by press and public relations unit of the Ministry, Afonja Ajibola, Onu made the promise when the ACEN members paid a courtesy visit in his office on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The minister said one of the reasons executive order 05 was initiated was to make sure that all Nigerian professionals will not depend on expatriates rather be expatriates themselves, by leading other countries.

He equally said that the essence of executive order 05 is to use Nigerian professionals as expatriates in all infrastructural engagements in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that when Nigeria had her independence, other countries were depending on it. But gradually, those countries have left Nigeria to be knowledge dependent economy.

He said that the ministry has been championing the course to ensure that the economy is dependent on knowledge that is innovation-driven, adding that with the support of other ministries Nigerians are making progress and the economy is now diversified.

He assured the association that the government will support them so as to show the world that Nigeria is aiming to be number one ready to overtake other countries.

Earlier, Engr Charles Abayomi, who spoke on behalf of the association president, said that the essence of their visit was to seek active collaboration and partnership with the ministry on their key mandates.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also used the opportunity to invite the minister to be a key speaker at their forthcoming conference later in the year, the statement added.