Federal government has called on Nigerian manufacturers and stakeholders in the manufacturing and innovation sector to build stronger regulatory frameworks in order to make Nigerian goods and services more competitive in the global markets.

The minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, gave this urge while declaring open, the 2ndNational Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in Nigeria, in Abuja yesterday.

The theme of this year’s forum was “Strengthening the Nigerian Regulatory Establishments for Post COVID-19 challenges of Standardization, Metrology and Conformity Assessment towards Enhanced Global Competitiveness.”

The minister said it was to ensure cooperation among stakeholders in the Science Technology and Innovation (STI) sector, stressing that this will ensure reduced production cost and guarantee stability in the supply production chain.

The National Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in Nigeria is a regulatory organ that ensures Nigerian goods and services can favourably compete with their global counterparts.

The Minister emphasized the benefit of cooperation among STI stakeholders, describing it as “a solid foundation for irreversible industrialisation that is inclusive and sustainable for national development, employment generation and creation of our common wealth, for the good of all”.

He charged the forum to find solutions that will improve on regulation, the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) and Nigeria’s drive towards improved global competitiveness.

He further said that the ministry will push Nigeria into a knowledge-driven economy by building vital institutional structures, human capacity development, veritable policy and the right legal framework to protect innovators like patents.

He said, “Our programmes, especially for Research and Development, would focus principally on need-based, demand-driven Research and Development (R&D) activities”, adding that this would help easily commercialize R&D results.

Earlier in his remarks, the minister of state for science, technology and innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, also said, the country needs “a robust STI ecosystem capable of facilitating the production of made-in -Nigeria products and services” to meet up with other global competitors.

Abdullahi also assured the participants of the Ministry’s commitment on the outcomes and decisions of the forum which he said would be accorded maximum attention and support.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who was represented by Mammadou Diallo at the occasion, in her goodwill message, assured that the United Kingdom government is fully ready to assist Nigeria achieve its dream of being a knowledge-driven economy.

“UK is a massive leader in technology. So, we see how we can collaborate with Nigeria for the mutual benefit of all,” he said.