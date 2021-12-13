The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has said that the government has observed with great concern, the increase in court cases arising from dismissal and termination of appointment of staff without proper administrative procedures by some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to her in a circular, this has led to avoidable litigation leading to court judgements against government with huge consequential financial burden.

In most cases, she noted that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) is joined as defendant in the litigations instituted by the aggrieved staff or their unions.

According to her, the consequential appearance by the legal officers deplete the limited resources of the Office.

“In the light of the above development, all MDAs are strongly advised to follow due process in handling staff matters, especially disciplinary cases.

“As you are aware, there are useful extant rules, regulations and guidelines that guide disciplinary processes.

“Specifically, Public Service Rules (PSR) issued by OHCSF and “Guidelines on Appointments, Promotion and Disciplines” issued by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) are very useful. Circular, Ref. No.

“Circular dated 24th October, 2013, issued by the Commission, is also useful. A copy is herewith attached. 4. In cases where there are doubts, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service ofthe Federation should be contacted for guidance.

“Henceforth. Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers (CEOS) whose poor handling of disciplinary matters leading to avoidable court cases, consequential financial implication and embarrassment to government shall be personally held liable.

“Permanent Secretaries are advised to note, and draw the attention of the CEOs of the agencies under their purview to the contents of this circular for compliance,” she added.