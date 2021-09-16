Federal Poly Ondo Appoints Olawuni Acting Deputy Rector

By Shalom Oludele

The Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, has appointed Engr Adeolu Olawuni as acting deputy Rector of the institution with effect from September 10, 2021.

The decision was taken at the 14th Statutory Meeting of the Governing Council held on Friday, September 10, 2021, where the recommendation of the Academic Board of the Institution on Olawuni’s election was considered and upheld by the Council accordingly.

A statement signed by the head, Information, Protocol and Passages, Mr Sanmi Enigbokan, said Engr. Olawuni, who is currently a principal lecturer in the Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering and the acting dean, School of Engineering, is expected to assist the Rector in the performance of his functions and discharge other functions as may be assigned to him by the Rector or the council for the period of one year in the first instance.

Olawuni holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical Electronics Engineering in 1997 from the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti; Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Electrical Electronics Engineering in 2002 from Federal University of Technology, Akure ( FUTA); Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) in 2020 from Osun State University, Osogbo and a Master of Technology (M.Tech) in Electrical Electronics Engineering (Power Option) in 2014 from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The statement further read that Engr. Olawuni has published two standard textbooks in his area of specialisation, 16 journals and 13 conference and seminar papers. He is a registered Engineer certified by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), and a Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Institute of Electrical Engineers, London respectively.