The South-west representative on the board of the Nigeria Shooting Sports Federations (NSSF), Commander Olatunji Bamidele Ayoade, has declared his intention to run for the position of the president in the upcoming federation elections.

Ayoade while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, revealed his five points pillars towards taking Nigeria’s shooting sports to enviable heights in the world.

He assured Nigerians of his determination to ensure Nigeria’s flag fly high at the 2024 Olympics in Paris if elected.

“I have engaged in shooting competitions and training in and out of Nigeria, during this period I have gathered enough knowledge in management and administration of shooting sports and federation.

“In achieving my dreams and taking the shooting federation to an enviable height, I have five pillars which include infrastructure development, grassroots development, creation of shooting database, regular media clinics and qualification of Nigeria for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris will be our ultimate goal.

“We know that shooting sports lack infrastructure in the country and we have contacted some states in which they have promised to convert hail and buildings to shooting ranges,” he said.

According to him “We have secured buildings in Kano, Lagos, River states for building a shooting range up to international best standards. I have organised a shooting national championship in Asaba, I renovated and sponsored the entire tournament,” he added.

Ayoade will battle incumbent chairman caretaker committee of NSSF, Brigadier General Longsdale Adeoye (retired) for the presidency as the federation elections hold on Thursday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.