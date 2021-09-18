The Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, has appointed Mr Gabriel Adeyemi Awe as the third substantive registrar of the polytechnic. The appointment which is for a single term of five years, takes effect from September 10, 2021.

According to a statement signed by the head, information, protocol and passages, Mr Sanmi Enigbokan, prior to his appointment, Mr Awe was a deputy registrar in charge of the Division of Pension and Staff Welfare, Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

Awe, who has about 28 years experience in administrative functions, obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc. Hons) in Political Science in 1991; Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Political Science (Public Administration) in 1997 and Master in Managerial Psychology (MMP) in 2016, all from the University of Ibadan, started his administrative career as an Administrative Officer 11 in the Personnel Affairs Division of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo in 1993, and rose through several other ranks to become the deputy registrar, Academic Affairs, Examinations and Records and Pension and Staff Welfare Division respectively from 2009-2021.

The council also approved the appointment of Engr Adeolu Olawuni as the acting deputy rector of the institution with effect from September 10, 2021.

The statement further read Engr. Olawuni, who is currently a principal lecturer in the Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering and the acting dean, School of Engineering, is expected to assist the Rector in the performance of his functions and discharge other functions as may be assigned to him by the Rector or the council for the period of one year in the first instance.

Olawuni holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical Electronics Engineering in 1997 from the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti; Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Electrical Electronics Engineering in 2002 from Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) in 2020 from Osun State University, Osogbo and a Master of Technology (M.Tech) in Electrical Electronics Engineering (Power Option) in 2014 from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.