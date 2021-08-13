‘Nothing seems bad on Friday’‘Nothing seems bad on Friday’

Typical Friday mood would be…I feel alright on Fridays, knowing that dramas at work aren’t such a big deal and problems with friends always seem to smooth over. I have a positive anticipation of the weekend.

Friday lunch would be…Fried rice, chicken and salad. It makes a great lunch idea for me and it is super tasty and packed full of goodness.

The music play list… I love hip hop music. My tastes in hip hop music may change but my love for it will never die. They give me inspiration and relaxation.

Hangout buddies… Joy, Ada and Angela, they are fun to be with.

Work on Fridays… I focus more on getting work done so as to relax on weekends.

Jeremiah Oseni: ‘Never lose hope in life’

THE DEVELOPMENT WORKER, TRAINED PSYCHOLOGIST AND FOUNDER OF DBEGOTIN EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION EMPHASISED THE NEED OF NOT GIVING UP IN LIFE.

The psychologist said the most important things in life aren’t things: This principle, according to him, changed his life forever and made him realise that being is more important than doing. “It completely changed my perspective on living and how I relate with everything. There is more to money, fame, glamour, gadgets etc. The most important things one needs to live a good life, enjoy lasting pleasure and experience “self” are not things money can buy.

“Its starts by placing inestimable value on people/experiences with them, the moment you start to use things instead of people, serve instead of lead, ask instead of teach, pull instead of push, accept instead of judge and feel instead of act, then you are on the path to this life transforming discovery. Remember, possessions can make us happier, but only if we own the right things,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of “time” and the value of the present while emphasising the need to plan ahead. “Living becomes more memorable when I live in full consciousness of the present. Now I live each day like it is my best. Be present, enjoy the moment while it is right in front of you,” he said.

He further advised youths to always be focused: ‘Nothing delays or destroys dreams more than an unfocused mind. Young people should strive to always be close to their lenses and always ensure that it is clean and clear at all times.

Limit scrolling, screening, critiquing and complaining. With focus comes excellence and prudence.”

Hope: This is the foundation upon which we set goals, make wishes, keep trust and pursue the things that sparks up satisfaction in us. Life becomes meaningless without it. So, please, whatever you do, do not lose hope in life. It is like a car running out of fuel in the middle of nowhere.

Faith: It is good to trust your guts and gifts, but best to trust your God. Whatever you do, do in the company of your God. I am who I am today also because of the G-factor, I dare not rule out this fact. So, I urge every young person to hold on to their maker and never lose faith. In the end we will be called back home, a place where nothing to see, want or use now will matter.

Abubakar Fatima Zahra

