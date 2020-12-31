By Our Correspondent

As Nigeria prepares for the next wave of Covid19 outbreak, a non profit organizations called Fertile Dream Foundation has commenced the distribution of Facemasks to persons and communities across Nigeria. Few days ago, Team members of Fertile Dream Foundation visited the ever busy and crowded Berger Bus-stop in Ojodu, Lagos state, where it distributed over 20,000 facemasks to help curb the threatened viciousness of the second wave of Covid19.

Speaking to newsmen during the outreach, Mr. Otunba Jamiu Olakunle Azeez, the Founder of Fertile Dream Foundation stated that the distribution of facemasks was to help provide sustainable solutions in managing the spread of the Covid19 in Nigeria, especially as we anticipate a second wave of the pandemic. He further noted that more facemasks will be distributed immediately after the holidays in Lagos and across other states in Nigeria.

He however encouraged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the new Covid19 guidelines provided by the presidential task force on Covid19, stressing that, collective co-operation is key to combating the virus as it has become the most dreaded threat to humanity. Also reviewing reactions from beneficiaries of the facemasks distributed by Fertile Dreams Foundation, several persons appreciated and expressed gratitude to the Organization for such a kind and magnanimous contribution towards saving lives, as well as managing the spread of the virus.

However, Fertile Dreams Foundation has over the years remained responsively commited in its contributions to support humanity, especially in the health sector. In several occasion the Organization has been engaged in medical outreaches, distribution of scholarship, support in areas of Grants and other areas of critical concerns.

In 2006, Fertile Dreams Foundation launched Keep Your Dreams Alive Program. Since the launch of this program, the Organization has been able to reach out to alot of communities through provisional scholarship to support the education of children, paymemt medical bill, empowerment initiatives and other projects aimed at keeping the dreams of young persons alive.

Most of the beneficiaries of Keep your dreams alive program had graduated from the university and are performing excellently in their various careers, some of which are Segun Adelaja who finished from LASU, Taofiq Aminu from IBB University where he studied sociology, Kayode Asubiojo who graduatedfrom LASPOTECH with a very good grade in banking and finance, amongst others. Fertile Dreams Foundation has indeed become a channel for the realization and actualisation of dreams for several persons across Nigeria. Until now the agency remains commited to the welfarism of humanity.