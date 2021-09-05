Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI) Ekiti State, has set up a foundation christened Indigent Patients Fund Initiative to cater for the needs of indigent patients.

The chief medical director of the hospital, Prof. Ebenezer Adekunle Ajayi, stated this in Ido Ekiti at the weekend during the maiden edition of FETHI stakeholders’ forum with the theme: “Health care Financing In Nigeria, Harnessing Non-Governmental Contribution”.

Ajayi, who said the establishment of the fund was to assist the needy and mitigate the related effect on the facility called on Nigerians to support the government with their resources in delivering quality healthcare to the people.

He said such would equally enhance access to affordable healthcare.

The CMD who urged support for the institution also canvassed for compulsory social health insurance as a way of achieving universal health coverage.

These according to him are, hospital infrastructure improvement initiative, adopted a ward initiative, capacity building/training initiative for staff and the Alanu fund.

He noted that despite being entirely funded by the federal government and from its internally generated revenue, over 50 million indigent patients’ bills have been written off in the last two years due to their inability to pay.