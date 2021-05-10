The Minister of State for Works, Engineer Abubakar D. Aliyu has restated the commitments of the federal government towards executing more roads among other projects in Yobe State.

A statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media to the Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed says the minister gave the assurance when he visited Governor Buni in Abuja.

According to the statement, “The duo discussed the condition of federal roads in the state.”

The minister, according to the statement, noted the visit was to explore more partnership with the state government to attract more federal presence especially in the road sector.

“I am here to discuss with His Excellency the governor, the condition of federal roads in the state.

“As an ambassador of the state in the federal executive council, this is a home coming and in furtherance to our collective drive to strengthen the synergy between the state and the federal governments,” the minister said.

The statement commended the minister for his determination towards complementing the efforts of the state government through improvement of the federal roads in the state.

“The visit is a good effort towards collective responsibility to discuss areas of intervention to enhance infrastructural development in the state,” he mentioned.

