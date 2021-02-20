By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has launched a scanning centre to kickstart the digitization process as part of measures to facilitate easy storage and retrieval of records as well as ensure synergy across offices and departments in the Federal Civil Service.

A press statement by the director, press and public relations, OHCSF, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, said the exercise commenced on Thursday, February 18, 2021, on departmental basis.

The statement stated a circular with reference number HCSF/3057/Vol.1/77, signed by the permanent secretary, special duties office (SDO), OHCSF, Ms Ibiene Roberts, explained the process was done in accordance with the actualization of federal civil service strategy and implementation plan.

“The digitalization of files and record across MDA’s is in line with the Enterprise Content Management (ECM), which is one of the eight priority areas of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan (FCSSIP 2017 – 2020),” it said.

According to the circular, only policy and personnel files created from 2010 to date would be scanned.