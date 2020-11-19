By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

As the implementation of its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) continues, and in furtherance of its commitment to support small businesses to cushion the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President Buhari administration has commenced payment to beneficiaries of the payroll support scheme track under the MSMEs Survival Fund.

According to a statement by the media aide of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the MSME Survival Fund, a component under the ESP, is generally designed to, among other things, support vulnerable MSMEs in meeting their different obligations and safeguard jobs in the sector.

So far, 101,567 verified employees drawn from 16,250 businesses have received their first monthly payment from the Survival Fund’s Payroll Support Scheme, which is designed to support vulnerable MSMEs in meeting their payroll obligations by paying the salaries of their staff for a period of three months.

Verification is still ongoing as the payroll support scheme targets supporting 500,000 vulnerable MSMEs in meeting their payroll obligations of up to N50,000 per employee during the duration of 3 months, starting from October.

It would be recalled that registration for the Payroll Support had commenced on Monday, 21st September, for different categories of MSMEs – education, hospitality and other sectors (general); and ended on the 15th of October.

The requirements needed for the application include the employees’ company must be registered in Nigeria under the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC; must have a BVN; the business have a staff strength of at least 3 persons with proof of monthly salary payment and must be owned by a Nigerian in Nigeria.