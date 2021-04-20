ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government can identify and register 230 million Nigerians and residents easily by year 2024 if the right strategy is put in place and implement.

The chairman of Chams Plc, Sir Demola Aladekomo who stated this after a presentation at the University of Lagos MBA 83-84 class Business Session recently, said the country has already conducted two successful national registration projects

He said the Bank Verification Number (BVN); and Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC)’s voter registration exercises were two projects executed in the past by Nigerians. They were both executed seamlessly by local companies with good understanding and knowledge of our peculiarities,” he stressed.

He said: “these experiences couple with others have put our tech companies in a far better position to handle the identification of 230 million Nigerians and residents by 2024 easily.”

Aladekomo said the ability to achieve this will bring an immeasurable socio-economic benefits such as: rule of law, good education and healthcare; reduced banditry, militancy and terrorism; economic transformation in terms of job, credits, financial and economic inclusion which can lift our people out of poverty.

According to him, government can rule with the required data, plan well, prioritize and develop necessary infrastructures and systems for the people. Moreover, it will enable Nigerians to live better, accepted globally and become proud of their nation.