As part of its ongoing deployment of Solar Hybrid Mini-grid of off-grid communities across the country, the federal government has commissioned one mini-grid each in Bauchi and Gombe States in northeast Nigeria.

A 1.12MW Solar Hybrid Project was commissioned at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, a day after the inauguration of an 85KWP Solar Hybrid Mini-grid in Dakiti, Akko local government of Gombe state.

Participating virtually in the commissioning of the 1.12MW Solar Hybrid Project at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo said the projects being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) are very critical to the reduction of Nigeria’s carbon emissions.

The project is part of the federal government’s Energising Education Programme (EEP) being driven by REA, with the objective of providing energy solutions at 37 Federal Universities and seven Teaching Hospitals to ensure sustainable and reliable power for enhanced academic activities.

The VP said the programme would expand the country’s commitment to global best practices and to cleaner energy in line with the Paris agreement on Climate Change, adding Nigeria has a target of generating 30 per cent of its energy mix from renewable by 2030. Speaking, REA managing director Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad said the EEP project at ATBU was the fourth to be commissioned, adding that a 2.8MW solar hybrid plant at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State; a 7.1 MW solar hybrid plant at Bayero University, Kano State; and an 8.25MW solar hybrid plant at Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State had already been commissioned. “in line with this Administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, | am proud fo say that the education sector is already benefitting from the installation of solar hybrid power plants across the country,” Ahmad said. On his part, Minister of Power Engr Mamman Saleh said the era when students who were willing to read would have no light except candlelight was over on the campus. Speaking during the commissioning of the solar project in Dakiti community of Gombe State, Governor Muhammad Yahaya said the project confirms the federal government’s agenda to improve electricity access to Nigerians.

L-R:Gombe State Gov., Muhammad INUWA Yahaya, MD/CEO REA Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, MD Leading DiagonalL-R Engineering Nig Ltd (PPP), inspecting the 85KWP Solar Hybrid Minigrid at Dakiti Community, Akko LGA, Gombe State