Federal government of Nigeria has condemned the detention of Malian president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane by the military.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, the federal government also demanded an ‘unconditional release’ of the Malian officials.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in strong terms the detention of the duo of interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane of Mali.

“The two key officials in the transitional government of Mali were reportedly taken by soldiers to the Kati Military Camp near the capital, Bamako on Monday, 24th May 2021.

“The action is totally unacceptable and might derail the peace-building efforts and timetable for the return of democratic governance in Mali,” the statement reads in part.

Nwonye added that the key actors and perpetrators of the condemnable act should be aware of the fact that stakeholders in the region and friends of Mali reject any act of coercion of the detained officials, including forced resignations.