The federal government has said it would continue to support farmers to ensure Nigeria achieves food security.

This was disclosed recently by the director, Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA), Mrs Karima Babaginda at the distribution of 60,000 one- vines cuttings for dry season farming to Farmers in Benue and Nasarawa States.

The distribution was done by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the two state ministries of Agriculture, the Root and Tuber Expansion Programme and the Agricultural Development Programmes (ADPs).

Babangida who was represented by assistant director FDA, Dr Perpetual Usiadon, said the distribution of farm inputs is part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to cushion the effect of flood in some selected local government areas of Benue and Nasaarwa states.

The Beneficiaries are from Ukum, Shongo, Gwer west and Katsina – Ala, Doma, Toto and Awe local government areas of Benue and Nasarawa states. The one node vine cuttings is for dry season yam cultivation aimed to boost and increase production among yam farmers in the affected local government areas.

The Dignitaries present at the distribution exercise are the permanent secretary, Benue State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Martin Tseuma, state director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Thomson Abbah, among others.