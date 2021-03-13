ADVERTISEMENT

By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has flagged-off the distribution of N20, 000 to 3, 400 women under the federal government special cash grant for rural women in Yobe State.

Farouq while speaking during the flagged-off ceremony said the programme introduced by the ministry in 2020 was part of President Mohammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.

The Minister stated that a total of 150, 000 poor rural women across the 36 states of the federal and the federal capital territory will be empowered with N20, 000 for effective access to financial capital required for economic activities.

“A total number of 3, 400 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of N20, 000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of rural women in Yobe State.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance the their food security, and contribute towards improving their living standard.

“I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we can lift 100 million out of poverty by 2030 as envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari,” Farouq said.

She said Yobe State has received N980, 070, 000.00 from the federal government conditional cash transfer programme from inception to date.

The Yobe State Governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni commended President Buhari for various intervention towards emancipating the women, youth and vulnerable groups from the clutches of poverty.